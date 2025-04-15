First Responders acknowledge those who answer call 911

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – This week is set aside as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

It’s a time to focus the spotlight on a group of people whose jobs keep them in the background but are critical in getting emergency responders to where they are needed, when they are needed.

From big cities to rural counties, those who answer the 911 calls display their dedication in those critical moments.

The beginning of any call for 911 could save someone’s life.

911 dispatchers are the vital link between people experiencing an emergency and the responders who can help them.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said the 911 operators are the most vital piece of the puzzle when saving someone’s life.

“They’re answering calls, and they’re the person what we call our lifeline,” Meyers said. “They keep our officers radio contact with them, and if they ever have a small amount of time where they don’t hear from an officer, they routinely check on them throughout the day.”

According to 10-8 Systems, there are nearly 600,000 calls a day made to 911.

Nancy Utz is Chickasaw County’s E 911 coordinator.

She said getting the necessary information from the caller can make a big difference in getting help to those who need it.

“When a call comes into 911, we have to know the location,” Utz said. “You’ve got to know where you are, we need to know the nature of the call, and then we determine what parties need to be sent, whether it’s law enforcement, fire ambulance, or all of the above. The quicker we can get them there, the quicker we know you are going to get help.”

Sheriff Meyers said the hard work from the dispatchers builds unity in the community’s first responders.

“911 dispatchers do it where it is not just a job, I know you always hear that as a career,” Meyers said. “We’re blessed here to have an outstanding staff, a good 9-1-1 director. She does a great job and it is just one big family here.”

First Responders and EMS agencies across the area and country plan to continue saluting their dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

