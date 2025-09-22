First responders caution parents about car seat safety

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – This week is observed as Child Passenger Safety Week, and first responders are encouraging parents and caregivers to take car seat safety even more seriously.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports that one-third of children killed in car accidents were not using car seats, booster seats, or seat belts.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, the MSDH is reminding parents to place children in proper age and size-appropriate restraints, which can reduce serious or fatal injuries by more than half.

“We don’t see a lot of people putting their children in car seats, which is the reason why we always try to get out and be proactive with writing citations for child restraints,” Noxubee County Sheriff Dontevis Smith said. “Most of what we see, and I get it, some parents just love holding their kids cause the kids don’t want to sit in the car seat, or the child finds their way out of the car seat. So, we see a lot of that, and we hear a lot of that.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration partners with the MSDH by offering resources aimed at ensuring the safety of child passengers.

This could be car installation assistance, online courses, and even programs that will provide a free car seat.

“It would be a huge help if parents would just please put your babies in their car seat because I don’t want to be the sheriff having to come up to a scene and see that your child is either thrown out of a windshield or thrown out the back of a windshield in an accident,” Smith said. “It’s important, so let’s tighten up on that.”

Fire and Life Safety Educator Jaquay Sherrod said that before looking at age requirements, it is also important to consider your child’s height and weight before making changes.

“One of your most common mistakes is changing out seats too soon,” Sherrod said. “We ask that you keep babies in rear-facing seats until they are about two years old or until their weight limit exceeds the seat’s. Always follow the manufacturing details, important to your seat.”

The MSDH reports car seats reduce deaths by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers in passenger cars.

