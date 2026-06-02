MUW awards President Nora Miller with honorary doctorate at 2026 Spring Commencement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is honoring its top position with a top honor.

Recently, the college awarded President Nora Miller with an honorary doctorate at the 2026 Spring Commencement.

This is the school’s highest non-degree honor.

MUW states the new status comes after Miller’s years of leadership and service to the university.

Miller has a long history with the Long Blue Line; not only is the W her alma mater, but she served as the school’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer before stepping into the role as President in 2018.

Miller announced her retirement in January and will wrap up her last day on Campus on Tuesday, June 30.

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