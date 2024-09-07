First responders honored in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – They’re the ones who answer the call day in and day out.

On Friday, first responders in Lowndes County got a community-wide “thank you.”

“Salute to Lowndes County’s Finest” is an annual event that raises money for area first responders.

Salute to Lowndes Finest Recovery and Relief Fund provides help for first responders when they’re in a time of personal need.

The group’s Founder, Mark White says the program fills needs that sometimes may go uncovered.

“You can have a situation where a firefighter or police officer or EMT or sheriff’s deputy is having a personal crisis, whether their house burned down, their child is sick, or they have cancer or something of that nature, and we just help to come fill in the gaps of what insurance doesn’t cover,” said White.

Leon Luker serves his community as a volunteer firefighter for Lowndes County, in districts two and three.

“For me, I don’t see it as a danger, I see it as a way to help someone. I have an ability, been given the ability to help someone and do things that other folks may not be able to do,” said Luker.

Volunteer firefighters are on-call 24/7.

“But for me, it’s always been a brotherhood of our firefighters,” said Luker.

More than 100 first responders attended the event at the Columbus American Legion Post.

The group holds the luncheon close to September 11th each year.

