First responders make game plan for incoming severe weather

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A round of severe winter weather is headed our way, and first responders want to be prepared for the worst.

Some areas could see freezing rain, sleet, or even snow.

On Thursday, area first responders met at the Lowndes County Emergency Management office to discuss plans. Each department has all hands on deck.

“We have chainsaws and generators. We have ATVs if we need to get to locations for emergency purposes … if we need to get people out,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

As Lowndes County Fire Coordinator, Jim Robbins oversees five districts across the county.

“They are getting all their equipment including the fire apparatus fueled up and ready to go. Some do have snow chains. A few have automatic chains that they can use, but typically, if it’s not exceptionally bad, the fire apparatus can make their way through,” said Robbins.

However, even with the extra equipment, road conditions may delay service.

Roads can become slick and hazardous with the icy buildup.

“Make sure that you stay off the road. We don’t want you out here on the road when you don’t need to be on the road. If there’s no reason to be out, stay at home. That just prevents any accident that could happen,” said Hawkins.

Law enforcement officers are also encouraging people to check on their neighbors and loved ones who may be vulnerable — like the elderly.

“If power goes out, some of these seniors need to be checked on. And we’d get calls from all over the place trying to get us to go check on them and sometimes we can get there and sometimes we can’t,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Lowndes County Volunteer Fire Departments and Columbus Police also have ATVs for emergency calls.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said warming shelters will be open if needed.

If you do travel, carry the essentials like a flashlight, shovel, blankets, and bottled water just in case you get stranded.

