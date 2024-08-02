First responders recall tragic scene of fatal crash

Several emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Winston County.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on collision in Winston County has left six people dead.

Several agencies responded to the crash Thursday night around 10:30.

Incidents like these affect not only the victims and families but also the first responders on the scene.

The head-on collision killed 22-year-old Laqerious R. Brown of Macon who was headed West.

25-year-old Sara L. Batchelor of Sebastopol was driving East.

Batchelor along with a 16-year-old girl, a six-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy, and a one-year-old girl all lost their lives in the crash.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom said fatalities are always hard, especially when children are involved.

“It makes it hard for us to sleep at night when we have to deal with children,” Beckom said. “It hurts when it’s anyone, but you’re talking about children who haven’t even started their lives yet. It’s difficult because we have to find the next of kin and we know we’re about to deliver the worst news they’ve ever heard. It tugs at our hearts a lot.”

Louisville Fire Chief Robert Hutto was on the scene, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol, Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Life Care EMS, and East Winston Volunteer Fire.

Beckom and Hutto say in these critical situations, it doesn’t matter what organization you’re with, cooperation is key.

“We all have to work together, you know, it’s law enforcement, ambulance service, Fire departments, we all try to work together as a team,” Beckom said.

“Tragic events like that, jurisdictional boundaries don’t matter,” Hutto said. “What agency you’re with doesn’t matter. It’s like a big family. We come together as one to accomplish the goal, whatever the goal may be. We come together to make sure the best possible outcome is achieved.”

Hutto says every case is a learning experience and they take what they learn to the next incident.

“No two calls are alike,” Hutto said. “Every time we go out, it’s something different. We take a little bit away from every call we go on and try to apply it to the next incident, and try to improve the outcome there.”

Beckom says he wants to remind citizens to be safe on the road, especially in rural areas.

“Whatever your situation is, wherever you’re having to travel to, no matter what time, just stay safe and give driving 100% of your attention, 100% of the time while you’re behind the wheel,” Beckom said.

“This was a very tragic event. We ask everyone to keep the family and first responders in their prayers. This weighs heavily on the whole community. It affects everybody,” Hutto said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

