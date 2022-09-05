First Responders speak on how they deal with mental health problems

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Being a first responder can lead to traumatic situations that can linger for months

First responders with years of experience tend to understand the importance of mental health.

When an emergency occurs first responders are the first ones on the scene.

And sometimes, what they see can challenge them mentally.

“It’s tough on a first responder. Some things we see and have to deal with and it can mentally challenge a person,” said Captain Walker.

Captain Allan Walker with Columbus Fire Department says he looks for someone to talk to when he finds himself in a traumatic situation.

“You can’t just hold it inside. You have to talk about it. get it off your chest and you can do that with the guys here at the department or a family at home but you try not to take too much of it with you at home. When you have families your kids and your wife will worry,” said Walker.

And Captain Shannon Murphy with Columbus Fire says after 17 years of being a firefighter, One unfortunate situation can cause a domino effect on your mental health.

“First responders in general and health care workers the bad things we go through and see its a possibility to have PTSD which causes burn out and that burn out can cause anxiety and panic attacks and it could cause substance abuse or some type of mental disorder,” said Captain Murphy.

Tupelo police chief John Quaka says when you first start the job you never realize how mentally taxing it can be.

“When you start law enforcement you don’t think that way but the more experience you get and start to see things and learn things you realize things can go bad very quickly,” said Chief Quaka.

But as a leader, Chief Quaka says he checks on his officers often.

“Any type of trauma can lead to a mental health issue so I will absolutely make sure to follow up with my officers and test the temperature of their mental health during the following days to make sure they’re ok and to make sure their family is ok because trauma drains you,” said Chief Quaka.

According to The National Alliance of Mental Health 18-24 percent of dispatchers and 35 percent of police officers suffer from PTSD.