Five counties report last night’s storm damage to MEMA

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Damage reports are trickling in from across Mississippi after last night’s storms.

Right now, only five counties have reported damage to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

However, these are preliminary numbers and more are expected.

Of course, Choctaw and Lowndes Counties reported damage. Reports also came from Prentiss, Monroe, and Jasper Counties.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in the state.

MEMA is sending folks to Lowndes County today.

Oktibbeha County EMA told WCBI one home was damaged there.

You can report damage to your home by calling your local EMA office or using the MEMA self-reporting tool, www.msema.org/contact/crisistrack/

