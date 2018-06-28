Five dead in shooting at Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a local newspaper building in Maryland, and several others were gravely wounded, officials in Annapolis said. One suspect is in custody.

- Advertisement -

The shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper prompted a massive police response, with employees evacuated from the building with hands raised above their heads. The Gazette is a local newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun.

The first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the shooter entered the building, which also houses other businesses, CBS Baltimore reports.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted that he was in the building when the shooting happened. Davis said via Twitter the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. He said he hid under his desk and employees heard the gunman reload.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

William Krampf, acting chief of police for Anne Arundel County, confirmed five dead and several others seriously wounded at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said during a press conference.

Those injured are being treated at local hospitals, Schuh saud. Officials said the suspect was being interrogated.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan called it a “tragic situation.” He and Schuh praised local law enforcement for their quick response, saying they responded within 60 seconds.

Sources tell CBS News five other people were injured. One patient was being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. The seriousness of the patient’s injuries wasn’t immediately available. Two other local hospitals said they had not received patients.

Two law enforcement sources tell CBS News the suspect used a shotgun.

One law enforcement source says the suspect is a white male in his 20s and didn’t have identification in him. The suspect is refusing to identify himself.

Police urged the community to avoid the area and advised that a re-unification center had been set up at a nearby mall.

President Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the shooting and said his “thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.” Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI were aiding in the law enforcement response.

Capital Gazette Communications’ staff includes three people on the executive staff as well as seven editors, according to CapitalGazette.com. Eight staff writers cover topics including courts, entertainment and education.

This is a developing story.