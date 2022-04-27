Five people are dead after standoff on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WCBI) – Five people are dead, including a suspected gunman, in violent crime spree on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Three people were shot and killed this morning at the Broadway Inn on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

Gulfport police say the suspect then tried to carjack someone in Gulfport. That victim later died at the hospital.

The gunman then went inside a convenience store at Canal and 28th Street in Gulfport.

After hours of waiting, officers used tear gas before going inside the store to find the suspect dead.

Investigators are not saying how he died.

None of the victims have been identified, at this time.