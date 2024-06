Flags fly at half-staff after death of Aberdeen Fire Chief

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Flags were lowered in Aberdeen today in memory of the town’s fire chief.

Fred Hodges passed away Monday after battling cancer.

Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens says funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Hodges had been in fire service for almost 38 years. He spent his entire career in Aberdeen.

