KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a house fire.

Kilmichael Fire Chief Dave Eldridge says this home was fully engulfed in flames Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a single-occupancy house on B.B. King Drive in Kilmichael.

Eldridge says the person who lived there was not home at the time of the fire.

The house has been ruled as a total loss.

The fire chief says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.