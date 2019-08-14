Flight attendant diagnosed with measles after N.Y. flight has died

A flight attendant who was diagnosed with measles after flying from New York to Israel has died. The family of Rotem Amitai confirmed to CBS News that the 43-year-old died after being hospitalized for months.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measles symptoms show between seven and 14 days after a person comes into contact with the highly contagious virus. People can become infected by breathing contaminated air or touching a contaminated surface and then touching their eyes, mouth or nose.

Trending News

Amitai was admitted to a hospital in April, and she remained hospitalized up to her death on Tuesday, Ynetnews reported. According to the Times of Israel, she had meningoencephalitis, a complication of measles that affects the brain and its lining.

- Advertisement -

While she was receiving treatment, it was determined that Amitai had only received one of the two recommended shots for the measles vaccine. In response, El Al told its flight attendants to get vaccinated, according to reports.

“El Al mourns the death of a member of the airline’s flight crew,” the airline said in a statement to CBS News. “We have taken steps to have our air crews inoculated.”

Amitai is the third person to have died from measles in Israel since November, according to the Times of Israel.