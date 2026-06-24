Flood recovery efforts continue in South Mississippi

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D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the CBS affiliate WJTV, police on the Mississippi Coast said black bear sightings have increased after recent flooding.

According to D’Iberville police, a bear was sighted in the area of West Gay Road and Pierce Road on June 22, 2026. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) said there have been multiple sightings of bears along the coast recently.

The recent sightings are in part due to the recent flooding along the coastal rivers. Officials said that in May and June time of year, young male bears naturally roam away from their home.

“We would like to advise everyone that the bears are generally shy by nature, do not approach the bear or attempt to confine it. Keep your distance and watch your surroundings, don’t leave garbage, pet food, bird feeders, or livestock feed unsecured,” D’Iberville police said.

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They said the bears will eventually move on and are known to travel numerous miles.

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