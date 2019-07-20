OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Slow-moving storms this afternoon left some people in Oktibbeha County underwater.

Around 2 pm Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan said he got a call about flooding at the intersection of Old HWY 25 and Poorhouse road.

- Advertisement -

The call then expanded to three different nearby locations.

When emergency officials arrived on the scene, several people were trapped inside their homes.

The District 5 Fire and Rescue brought ropes to the scene to help guide residents out of their homes.

Residents said the water rose quickly and within ten minutes was in their houses.

They tell WCBI they lost everything including some vehicles, and some were even shocked by their electrical devices that were plugged into the wall.

“Trying not to get electrocuted from the floorwater…ended up getting electrocuted,” said flood victim Autorria Hayden.

“Everything. My refrigerator and freezer were floating in the water. My drawer, the cabinet I keep my clothes in, that was floating upside down in the water,” said flood victim Maggie Daily Turner.

The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department, EMA Director, and District 5 Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.