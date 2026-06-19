Flooding continues to impact several Mississippi counties

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, several Mississippi counties were still impacted by flooding on June 19, 2026.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur moved through the state on Thursday, bringing heavy rain to Central and South Mississippi. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), a road crew member was killed in Franklin County while assisting with storm cleanup operations. More rain is expected this weekend.

Officials with the Pearl River County Office of Emergency Services said the flood watch that prompted evacuations on Thursday near Anchor Lake was allowed to expire. The Anchor Lake dam will be under constant monitoring by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) with a high confidence in the dam’s structural integrity.

Neighbors who were previously evacuated were allowed to return home, but they were urged to monitor emergency officials for further information and updates concerning the dam.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Troop K, flooding is still impacting Hancock and Stone County. The following roads were closed as of 10:00 a.m. on Friday:

Hancock County: Highway 603 from Texas Flat Rd. to Kiln Delisle Rd. Texas Flat Rd. at 603

Stone County: Highway 15 at Red Creek



The Smith County Emergency Management agencies said several roadways were flooded Friday morning, and water levels were expected to rise in some areas. The following road were impacted Friday morning:

Highway 541 near the 3898 block at the bridge

SCR 559 (4060 bridge block)

SCR 502

SCR 563

SCR 131

SCR 106

“We have already assisted with removing vehicles from floodwaters. Please do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Just a few inches of moving water can cause a vehicle to lose control or stall, putting you and emergency responders at risk. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route,” Smith County emergency officials said.

If you encounter a flash flood situation, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers the following safety tips:

Avoid already flooded areas. A flowing stream can carry a vehicle downstream.

Never drive through a flooded area. Always remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

Do not use cruise control when the roads are wet. The distance it takes to stop increases in these conditions.

Use your headlights whenever conditions require the use of windshield wipers.

If you are driving at night, be especially cautious as it is harder to recognize flood conditions.

Never drive around a barricaded road.

If your vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rising water can engulf a vehicle and its occupants.

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