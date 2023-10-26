Flooding in Millport: Leaders seek solutions for Luxapalila Creek

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – They have a plan, now they just have to figure out how to pay for it.

For the past few years, residents and city and county leaders in and around Millport have been dealing with flooding in areas near Luxapalila Creek.

Debris has been filling the channel causing the creek to spill out over its banks, flooding area properties, making the land useless, and even threatening to undermine parts of Highway 17 and an important railroad line.

Today, Millport and Lamar County political leaders met with state lawmakers and representatives from Congressman Robert Aderholt, and Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville’s offices to formulate a plan of action.

It’s going to take a joint effort at all levels of government to make it happen.

“There are federal regulations that dictate how much the federal government can provide for a project like this, or we could simply ask the federal government to write a check and support it. That’s not the way their system works, so we’ve got to do some work at the legislative end here in Alabama to partner with them to provide the funding necessary to take the next step in the process,” said Rep. Tracy Estes, (R) District 17 Alabama House of Representatives.

A dollar figure has not been set yet, but estimates have been as high as $100 million.

