Floods in Louisville and Winston County left roads damaged

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Now that the water has gone down in Louisville and Winston County, people can better see the damage left behind by Thursday’s flooding.

City and county leaders along with staff from MEMA have been out assessing damage and trying to wrap their heads around how quickly the water rose.

“We don’t know exactly what to expect this is not what we’ve been through in the past with say a tornado but we do know that we have to build our information, build our data we need people to self-report,” said Louisville Mayor Will Hill.

Hill, first responders, and city leaders are doing what they can to help people get around Louisville and Winston County after Thursday morning’s flood caused extensive damage in some areas.

“We have major erosion, we have major damage to streets, drainage, and then any public aspect say right of way, driveway access or accessibility, we’ve got culverts washed out we’re aware that we had a significant amount of trash cans float away,” said Hill.

Hill said flood waters reached over 12 inches. In some areas, roads are closed off because those road sections were washed away.

Against the advice of emergency crews, someone still tried to make their way through. Fortunately, most roads in the city are still driveable.

In the county, there’s still some work to be done, but supervisors believe things should open up soon in the county.

“We had six road closings yesterday evening and by quitting time today we’ll have all our roads in District 2 open and ready for folks to go back across,” said Ward 2 Supervisor Luke Parkes.

Some residents are in worse condition than others and city leaders are asking that the community gives them some time to figure out the answers to their questions.

“We’re here to respond, react wherever necessary, but we do ask for patience. We’re in this together this is not an overnight fix,” said Hill.

Hill and Parkes are hopeful that more road repairs will be done soon and ask the people in Winston County to continue to self-report.

