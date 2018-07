LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies discover a U-Haul, reportedly stolen in Florida, and arrest the driver on a tandem of charges.

Florida man, Donald Culpepper, 52, was arrested Thursday on I-22 near the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Deputies were notified of the stolen truck and made the stop.

Some alleged meth was found during a search of the box truck.

Culpepper faces Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Methamphetamine charges.

Bond is set at $50,000.