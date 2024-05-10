New Hope baseball preview: Trojans prepare for Lafayette

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — New Hope baseball squares off with its division foe Lafayette in the North Half Championship series.

The Trojans split their two games with Lafayette in the regular season.

Head coach Lee Boyd knows in tight series like these, the winner will come down to the little things.

“We told our guys we got to play good baseball,” Boyd said. “If we make routine plays, throw strikes and put balls in play it will all take care of itself. We are going to have to have some luck and every championship run has that but I tell the team you have to be good enough where luck matters.”