Louisville celebrates 2023 state champion football team

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — The Louisville football team was honored Thursday night at the school’s “Celebration of Champions.” The event featured a variety of speakers and, of course, the championship ring ceremony.

Louisville football defeated Columbia 19-6 in December to claim its 12th state title and cap off a perfect 15-0 season.

“The reason why we do it so big and I want to have a great ceremony for these young men is because it’s hard to win a championship,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said.