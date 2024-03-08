Florida man faces charges in theft ring spanning to Mississippi

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WCBI) – A Pensacola businessman is facing charges in a theft ring that spans from Florida to Mississippi.

52-year-old Mike Cosse was arrested in Santa Rosa County.

He was accused of making more than $100,000 from stolen equipment.

The Pensacola News Journal reported those thefts happened in Jones and Lauderdale Counties in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau said John Deere tractors and skid steers were taken throughout the state.

More arrests and charges were possible in the ongoing investigation.

