Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi.

The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity.

The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription data for antiviral medicines used to treat the flu.

Doctors recommend getting your flu shot by the end of October.

