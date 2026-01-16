Flu cases proven to be higher than normal across the county

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI)- Flu cases have been higher than normal this flu season across the country.

And with children being in school, it’s good for parents and teachers to take extra precautions.

CBS said that doctor visits for flu-like symptoms are at their highest since 1997.

Numbers peaked during the holidays, but they have remained stable for the past two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been 18 million flu illnesses this season so far.

