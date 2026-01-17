Flu cases reach record-breaking numbers nationwide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There has been a rise in flu cases across the country.

Elise Chamblee is a family nurse practitioner for Allegro Family Clinic in Columbus.

“I saw several (cases). It seems like the biggest surge for me was right before Christmas. Now, they’re still coming in of course today,” said Chamblee.

She said local cases have calmed down over the past week, but numbers are still higher than years past.

CBS said that doctor visits for flu-like symptoms are at their highest point since 1997.

A strain of influenza A has been the most common culprit.

“They try their best to try and predict which strains are going to be bad for the year, and unfortunately for this year, I’m just not sure if the flu vaccine has helped because we’ve had several that had the flu vaccine, but then had the flu this year as well,” said Chamblee.

However, Chamblee said the vaccine does help lessen the severity of symptoms.

And depending on when those symptoms started, it’s recommended to stay home for five to seven days.

“The flu is spread through droplets. And so, when you cough or sneeze and it goes in the air, it can be spread to other people. So just staying home, staying away from people, washing your hands when you are around other people.”

If you have to go out in public, she recommends wearing a mask.

As of January 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been 18 million flu illnesses this season so far.

Out of that, there were 32 flu-related pediatric deaths.

Chamblee recommends teachers take extra steps in the classroom to be safe.

“Being clean, wiping down everything, washing the toys in the classroom are all a big help in preventing the flu,” said Chamblee.

The clinic prescribes Tamiflu and Xofluza when you’re sick, but early diagnosis is important.

The anti-virals work best if started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

As of last week, the Mississippi State Department of Health said that the overall flu-like illness rate for the state has decreased from 5.2 percent to 4.9 percent.

