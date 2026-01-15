Fluctuating Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will continue to vary over the coming days, but we will stay cold for the most part. Winter is in full swing!

THURSDAY: Temperatures will slowly climb into the mid-40’s this afternoon, but our feels like temperatures will be staying in the 30’s. Be sure to bring the pets indoors and stay bundled up through the day. Mostly sunny conditions are expected today with a strong breeze out of the northwest.

FRIDAY: We will warm up tomorrow, with highs in the upper-50’s. The day will start sunny, but clouds will build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of a very limited rain chance Friday evening. Our southern counties could see a light rain shower as a cold front passes through, but we will dry out overnight.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will once again plummet on Saturday, with highs in the 40’s. Partly cloudy conditions are expected for most of the day, before we see another small chance for rain Saturday evening. Current model guidance suggests light snow showers to our south on Saturday night, but we currently do not expect winter precipitation in our area.