Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn say he hasn’t joined a lobbying firm, hours after the newly launched Stonington Strategies issued a press release and statements — including one supposedly from Flynn himself — saying he is.

Flynn, who was fired from the White House last year after he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, is awaiting his sentencing after he pleaded guilty about lying to the FBI about those contacts. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Stonington Strategies, founded and headed by Nick Muzin and Joey Allaham, issued a press release and statements announcing the addition of Flynn to the team. CBS News also obtained the release, which explained Flynn would be the director of global strategy, orchestrating the firm’s business development and offering advice on international military, intelligence and peacekeeping work.

But within hours, Flynn’s counsel, attorneys Robert Kelner and Stephen Anthony, said Flynn hasn’t joined the firm and that, while Flynn was aware a statement was in the works, “did not intend that it be issued at this time.”

“The Wall Street Journal reported today that Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael T. Flynn has joined the firm Stonington Global LLC and quoted a statement that it attributed to General Flynn,” Kelner and Anthony said in a statement to CBS News. “General Flynn has not joined Stonington and did not personally issue any public statement. He was aware that a statement was being drafted, but he did not intend that it be issued at this time. Its issuance now in his name appears to have been the result of a misunderstanding.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December. He also admitted to lobbying on behalf of the Turkish government while he was working on Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign.

CBS News’ Olivia Gazis contributed to this report.