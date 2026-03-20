Food truck owner raises funds for injured officer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been one month since a Starkville Police Officer was seriously injured in a crash.

The motorcycle officer, Colby Huffman, was working a funeral escort when his bike and another vehicle collided.

Huffman is entering the next phase of recovery from his injuries.

This weekend, Starkville is coming together for a fundraiser to help support the family.

Blue Plate Mafia Owner and biker, David Wilkerson, said he felt compelled to host the event.

“It was a motorcycle crash. I also ride, and so that part kind of just hit close to home. It can happen to any of us, and the Lord just laid it on my heart and I’m trying to be obedient,” said Wilkerson.

The food truck will be parked at Village Cycle Center Saturday afternoon.

Catfish plates and smashburgers are some of the items on menu.

“So, we’re hoping to see lots of bikers, lots of police officers and lot of folks from the community coming out to support,” said Wilkerson.

All proceeds will go towards Huffman and his family.

Wilkerson said he hopes the event will also bring awareness to motorcycle riders on the road.

“These motorcycle riders out here, it takes one car not paying attention. And it can go south really quick. It’s very dangerous,” said Wilkerson.

Huffman is continuing his therapy at the Shepherd Center in Georgia.

The fundraiser is 11 AM to 2 PM at Village Cycle Center on Saturday.

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