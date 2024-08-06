Food Truck Tuesdays: Amory joins in on food truck frenzy

Food Truck Tuesdays allows licensed mobile food vendors to set up shop at Panther Park

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – For this first Food Truck Tuesday, Tasha Wright was picking up three cheeseburgers for herself and her coworkers. She was glad for the additional lunchtime choices.

“It will bring more customers out to eat lunch, I like it, it’s a variety of something different,” Wright said.

Inside Kisa’s Kitchen, Telekisa Hughes was working hard, and looking forward to Food Truck Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, licensed mobile food vendors can set up from 6 in the morning until 6 p.m. at Panther Park.

“We have done good today, had a nice lunch rush, and we are expecting business after school lets out,” Hughes said.

Billy Willis was making sure everything was ready at Willis Mobile Food Truck.

“I think this will be a great thing to have Food Truck Tuesday, lot of different people and variety, I think it is great, especially after a tornado destroyed the town, will help build the town back up,” Willis said.

Food Truck Tuesday will be at Panther Park for at least the next three months. Amory Mayor Corey Glenn says the location makes sense.

“We did position these vendors out here in order to get away from some of our brick-and-mortar customers that pay certain property or ad valorem taxes. Being progressive and allowing different sources of food, and in Panther Park,” Mayor Glenn said.

Each food truck must get a permit from City Hall and the food trucks can be at Food Truck Tuesdays up to three times each month.

The Amory Board of Aldermen will evaluate Food Truck Tuesdays at the end of 90 days and make a decision on whether to continue it.

