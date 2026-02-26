Ford recalls 4.4 million vehicles over faulty software. See which models are affected.

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Ford Motor is recalling nearly 4.4 million vehicles over a software problem that could cause an attached trailer’s tail lights, turn signals and brakes to fail.

The technology glitch can cause a loss of communication between the towing vehicle and the trailer, which Ford told CBS News typically happens when the vehicle is first started. As a result, the trailer’s tail lights and turn signals won’t turn on, and the brake function could stop working, the automaker said in a statement.

If a communication loss occurs, the driver will see a “Trailer Brake Module Fault” message and the turn signal will flash rapidly, according to Ford. A “Blind Spot Assist System fault” message may also appear, the company said.

The software issue can increase the risk of a crash, according to a recent notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

“Inoperable trailer lighting and trailer braking functions can reduce a driver’s ability to control an attached trailer and make the attached trailer less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash,” the federal regulator said.

The recall affects Ford trucks, vans, and SUVs with model years between 2021 and 2026. Ford F-150 and F-250 pickups account for more than 3.4 million of the recalled vehicles.

Ford said it plans to issue a remote, automatic software update for the affected vehicles in May, adding that drivers will be notified once it is complete. Owners can also go to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their vehicle fixed free of charge.

Ford vehicles are part of the February 2026 recall The auto manufacturer recalled nearly 4.4 million cars, including more than 3.4 million from its F-Series lineup. The Detroit auto manufacturer said it is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the software flaw. Ford said it started investigating the issue in October of 2025.

