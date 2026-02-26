Ford recalls 4.4 million vehicles over faulty software. See which models are affected.
(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS, Ford Motor is recalling nearly 4.4 million vehicles over a software problem that could cause an attached trailer’s tail lights, turn signals and brakes to fail.
The technology glitch can cause a loss of communication between the towing vehicle and the trailer, which Ford told CBS News typically happens when the vehicle is first started. As a result, the trailer’s tail lights and turn signals won’t turn on, and the brake function could stop working, the automaker said in a statement.
If a communication loss occurs, the driver will see a “Trailer Brake Module Fault” message and the turn signal will flash rapidly, according to Ford. A “Blind Spot Assist System fault” message may also appear, the company said.
The software issue can increase the risk of a crash, according to a recent notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
“Inoperable trailer lighting and trailer braking functions can reduce a driver’s ability to control an attached trailer and make the attached trailer less visible to other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash,” the federal regulator said.
The recall affects Ford trucks, vans, and SUVs with model years between 2021 and 2026. Ford F-150 and F-250 pickups account for more than 3.4 million of the recalled vehicles.
Ford said it plans to issue a remote, automatic software update for the affected vehicles in May, adding that drivers will be notified once it is complete. Owners can also go to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their vehicle fixed free of charge.