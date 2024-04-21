Forest landowners can apply for federal emergency loans

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack approved for Emergency Forest Restoration Program funding, on April 15.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Forest landowners in Mississippi can now join the state’s farm owners who suffered production loss due to last year’s drought in applying for federal emergency loans.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack approved for Emergency Forest Restoration Program funding, on April 15.

He initially designated all 82 Mississippi counties as natural disaster areas on March 25 related to the drought.

Farm operators seeking emergency aid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency now have just over seven months to apply.

Nearly 80-thousand acres of the state’s pine trees were damaged in 2023 by the drought

Affected timber managers can apply for financial relief through EFRP until Aug. 15.

More information on each of the USDA disaster assistance programs is available online at https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/drought.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X