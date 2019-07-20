Former boxer marked for murder fakes death in undercover sting

Produced by Susan Mallie, Jennifer Terker and Claire St. Amant

[This story first aired on Oct.30, 2018. It was updated on July 20, 2019.]

Ramon Sosa, was a former pro boxer who owned two gyms in Houston, Texas. He was on top of the world — until he learned someone was trying to hire a hit man to kill him. He came out fighting, helping police in an elaborate sting which meant he’d go down for the count in a most unusual way. “48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant goes inside the twisted case of a man whose murder was ordered – and who lived to talk about it.

To this day, Ramon Sosa finds it surreal that he was the target in a murder-for-hire plot.

Ramon Sosa: I would’ve never believed it. I would’ve thought it was just something that is — you only see in movies, or in — on TV. I would’ve never thought that it would be happening to me.

He appeared to have the perfect life — from rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Hugh Hefner to owning a successful boxing gym in Houston. And he had found the love of his life, Lulu.

Ramon Sosa: Life was very sweet.

Beth Blair is a friend of the Sosa’s.

Beth Blair: I saw two fun, outgoing, loved to party, loved to get together with people and have barbecues, and the more people the merrier.

Ramon’s zest for life started early. He was born with a fighting spirit. Originally from Carolina, Puerto Rico, Ramon grew up boxing with his father.

Ramon Sosa: I fell in love with the sport of boxing. I saw how — how the training and — and there was a few world champions that trained there. And — and I just loved it from — from the time I — I was little.

Ramon Sosa as a young boxer Ramon Sosa

After training for more than 10 years, Ramon took a shot at the pro boxing circuit.

Ramon Sosa: They used to call me the Puerto Rican Express. When I turned 17, I turned pro.

Peter Van Sant: So did you ever knock anybody out in the ring?

Ramon Sosa: Oh yeah. It was — a lot of knockouts.

Eventually, the Puerto Rican Express ran out of steam. Ramon hung up his boxing gloves and decided to pursue the American dream.

Ramon Sosa: I went back to school … got my education and … I still kept training, you know? … always wanted to be involved with boxing in some kind of way.

Ramon got married young and had three children with his first wife. He eventually settled down in Houston, Texas, where he opened a boxing gym of his own, where he could continue to teach his passion.

Raul Marquez: Ramon is a nice, humble guy, friendly – family oriented.

Raul Marquez is an Olympic boxer and Showtime commentator. He is also Ramon’s longtime sparring buddy.

Raul Marquez: Anybody that goes in the ring has got to be tough, has got to be mentally tough. You know, I think he’s mentally and physically tough. But like I always say, he wasn’t tough enough to be me, you know, beat my butt, you know? [laughs]

Peter Van Sant: So who is the better fighter, you or Ramon?

Raul Marques: Records speak for themselves. Just look it up. Look it up.



Ramon’s first marriage ended in 2000. By 2007, Ramon, then 40, was ready to get back in the ring. But this time, he was looking for a different kind of knockout.

Ramon Sosa: And a friend of mine says, “Man, there’s a place up there … they would play live music and I heard there’s a lot of beautiful ladies out there, Latina ladies.”

Ramon decided to go and see this place for himself, and as soon as he arrived, someone special caught his eye.

Ramon Sosa: The place was packed … and I noticed her.

Peter Van Sant: And you’re thinking, “Man, I’m fighting out of my weight class here,” you know?

Ramon Sosa: Yeah, yeah.

Ramon Sosa: She was very, very attractive. She looked very nice. She danced very, very well. So I just kept my eye on her.

The woman he noticed was Lulu Dorantes.

Ramon Sosa: Next thing I know she walks by me and she steps on my toe.

Peter Van Sant: Now, do you think she might have stepped on your foot on purpose?

Ramon Sosa: Oh, she sure did. She even admitted it later on.

Ramon and Lulu had an instant connection.

Ramon Sosa: And that was it. I mean as soon as we started dancing, we didn’t get off the dance floor for the whole night.

Ramon still remembers the very first song they danced to; a popular Latin tune that the salsa band played that night. It would become their song.



Ramon Sosa: “Brujaria.” It’s a song by El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico.

Peter Van Sant: And it means what?

Ramon Sosa: Witchcraft.

Peter Van Sant: Witchcraft.

Peter Van Sant: And forgive the pun, but you were under her spell right?

Ramon Sosa: Basically, yes. I was under her spell.

Ramon says he and Lulu had an instant connection Ramon Sosa

Spellbound after dancing the night away, Ramon went home with Lulu, and the rest was history.

Beth Blair had a ringside seat to their relationship.

Beth Blair: She doted on him. She was great. She’d bring him coffee and get up every morning with him and make his breakfast. I just thought that was really neat, their relationship. You know, they got along really well.

Raul Marquez: A very happy couple. …They would compliment each other, they were into each other.

After less than a year of dating, Ramon dropped to one knee.

Ramon Sosa: I proposed to her around Christmas time. I remember proposing to her and she started crying. She cried and cried and cried. She was happy. But she couldn’t wait to get married.

Lulu Dorantes became Lulu Sosa on March 15, 2009.



Ramon Sosa: She treated me well. She treated me like a king.

Lulu, originally from Mexico, came to the United States with her son and daughter

Peter Van Sant: What brought her to Houston?

Natalia Flores: You know to have a new like a better life for her children. To you know start again because she was divorced in Mexico and then she come here

Natalia Flores is a hair stylist and one of Lulu’s closest friends. She met Lulu back in 2007.

Natalia Flores: She was a nice friend. …A good mom, good worker, a hard worker.

Lulu was often generous with her friends.

Beth Blair: If I would say, “I love that ring,” shed take it off and give it to me. …I’d always be careful to say I don’t like that because she’d end up giving it to me.

In 2010 Ramon opened a second gym. This time Lulu was by his side. She kept the books and became a personal trainer

Peter Van Sant: How big an operation was it?

Ramon Sosa: The gym was about 5,000 square feet. And we average about 200 some members a month. …Everything was great.

Little did Ramon know, he would soon be in the fight of his life.

THE SOSA SPELL BREAKS

Peter Van Sant: What was it like growin’ up Sosa?

Mia Sosa: Oh, my gosh. It was like being a superstar almost. Because everyone knows my dad. Everyone knows who my dad is.

For Ramon’s daughter Mia, a former model and beauty pageant contestant, and her two brothers, growing up around a local boxing celebrity had its perks.

Mia Sosa: It was fun. …Our dad was a jokester. So every time we were around, it was tons of laughs, and smiles.

Lots of blended families experience growing pains, but Mia says life after Lulu arrived was not as harmonious as ads for the gym, featuring Ramon and Lulu, made it seem.

Mia Sosa: She didn’t want anything to do with us. …We were, like, just nothing to her.

Mia found Lulu’s coldness not just mean, but ominous.

Mia Sosa: It wasn’t like she was trying to become a stepmom. She knew that at some point we weren’t really gonna be in her picture.

What’s more, that spell Lulu seemed to cast over Ramon started to eat away at his relationship with his own children.

Beth Blair: She didn’t like him spending money on his kids and seeing ’em.

Mia Sosa: We’re not hanging out as much. And I know we’re not doing it because he’s got someone else that he’s paying his attention to. And it’s like, “Why? I’m your daughter. Don’t — where are you going?”

Ramon says there was so much animosity between Lulu and his children that they weren’t there for a major event in his life.

Ramon Sosa: My kids didn’t go to my wedding, that’s something that — hurt me.

Mia Sosa: That day that we found out that he had gotten married, it was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking.

Ramon and Lulu Sosa at their boxing and fitness center Ramon Sosa

Ramon and his new bride focused on growing their gym into a powerhouse.

Peter Van Sant: How much money were you guys making a month or a year?

Ramon Sosa: There was probably about over $18,000, $20,000 a month.

Peter Van Sant: $18,000, $20,000 a month in profit?

Ramon Sosa: Yeah.

But after six years of marriage, the Sosa spell began to break. Lulu started confiding in her friends.

Natalia Flores: She told me that he doesn’t want to work too much and he stay more at home. …And she’s working hard and hard and hard.

And accusations of Ramon’s laziness were just the beginning.

Beth Blair: She had said on occasion or two that he was physical with her or that he had come in drinking and was physical with her.

Peter Van Sant: What did she mean by physical?

Beth Blair: Like grabbing her or pushing her.

Natalia Flores: Because he’s a strong guy. …He came … in a strong way at home … and force to do things that she doesn’t want in that moment.

Peter Van Sant: Like sex.

Natalia Flores: Uh-huh [affirms].

Peter Van Sant: Did she ever tell you that Ramon would force himself upon her and force her to have sex with him when she did not want to?

Beth Blair: Yes, she did. She had said that on occasion.

Peter Van Sant: Lulu claims that you have raped her.

Ramon Sosa: Yeah, she had … she’s tried everything to ruin my life, from rape, being abusive, to being a drunk. And all these are claims, not one of ’em — not one have — have I been charged for.

Ramon Sosa: I tell you, sir, that these hands — I’ve never – hit — a woman in my — in their lives. These have always been for fighting in the ring and not even in the streets, not even in the streets. For her to say something like that, that was really hurtful.

Around the same time that Lulu was complaining to her girlfriends, Ramon says another problem suspiciously appeared: missing money.

Ramon Sosa: After we start having problems at home, with the marriage, there was issues with the gym. …I’m working people out a lot more and I see new faces all the time. But when I see the bottom line here, it’s not adding up.

Peter Van Sant: Are you worried that she’s skimming money?

Ramon Sosa: I was worried. And I was wondering what she was doing with the money.

Ramon soon learned where some of that money may have gone. In March 2015, Lulu hired divorce attorney Julio Joglar.

Julio Joglar: Lulu was in fear for her safety.

Joglar says he was shocked by what Lulu brought with her to his office.

Julio Joglar: She was — able to take pictures of scratches that he left on her arms, legs, shoulders.

He shared the photos with “48 Hours.”

Lulu Sosa’s divorce attorney shared photos of bruises she says she suffered at the hands of her husband. CBS News/Julio Joglar

Julio Joglar [referencing photos]: According to Lulu, this was caused by Ramon at one time when he wanted to force himself to her. And there was an altercation and Ramon grabbed her and scratched her.

Julio Joglar: That is evidence … that he was using force to push her legs out.

Peter Van Sant: There are scratches on her upper arm. … And she claims there’s a bruise on her leg that you inflicted on her.

Ramon Sosa: Those are all fabricated. I — I can tell you those are all fabricated.

But there was one photo that even Ramon says was not made up.

Ramon Sosa says he never hit his wife, but does admit to punching this door. Julio Joglar

Julio Joglar: As you can see in this picture — Ramon punched that door. And that can give you an idea of the strength of this man.

Ramon Sosa: That, I admit to the punch. …She was — accusing me of stuff. And that’s one thing I did. I took my frustrations out. But, as far as putting a hand on her, never ever.

Despite allegations of physical abuse, Ramon and Lulu remained in the same house even after she filed for divorce. They lived on different floors.

Peter Van Sant: And was Lulu afraid of Ramon, afraid that he may seriously hurt her?

Natalia Flores: Yes, she was afraid of that.

And it was at that time, in June 2015, that a man — who asked “48 Hours” not to show his face — was working out at the gym. He said to call him Mundo.

Mundo: Ramon Sosa, he’s a friend. …He’s a very good mentor to me.

Mundo had grown up on the tough streets of East Houston.

Ramon Sosa: He had a very, very rough background. …Gangs and — and drugs and — and fighting in the streets. …He wanted a new life and – and — and he became like — like a son to me.

Mundo says he was friends with Lulu, as well. She was there, talking to her 16-year-old daughter, when he overheard them.

Mundo: A conversation was taking place – about … a customer … that was there that supposedly was claiming to be a big shot, that he had connections of – of — hit men, of just people that could inflict harm. …What caught my attention was — was towards the end – of — of the conversation, whose name came up.

Peter Van Sant: Did they mention Ramon?

Mundo: Yes.

Stunned, Mundo said nothing. He came back to the gym the next day and confronted Lulu, who told him that Ramon was physically abusing her. Then, she said something else.

Mundo: She’s like, “I’m — I’m tired. You know, I’m tired of him. It’s already too much, you know?”… “I wish he’ll disappear. I wish something, you know?” And I’m like, “Disappear? What do you mean, disappear? Like what? Disappear.” And I did the pistol sign [gestures pointing a gun with his fingers]

EXPOSING THE PLOT

Mundo was certain that Lulu had murder on her mind and that his friend, Ramon, was in danger.

Peter Van Sant: And what was it about the way she was talking to you that made you think this was something more than just idle words?

Lulu Sosa Facebook

Mundo: Her eyes. Just her eyes. …I’ve seen that look before … just people that are serious about what they’re saying.

Knowing Lulu was dead serious, Mundo had to think fast. He came up with a plan to stop her. Mundo offered to get involved and hire the hit man himself.

Mundo: I gave Lulu the impression that I was gonna reach out to a hit man, that I have the guys already ready.

Mundo convinced Lulu he believed her claims of abuse and would help her. But it was actually all a ploy to protect his friend Ramon, who he called as soon as he left the gym.

Ramon Sosa: And he tells me, “Lulu wants to kill you.”

As shocking as the news was, Ramon says he instantly knew why.

Ramon Sosa: If I died after the divorce was finalized, she was not gonna get the money that I have for my retirement.

Peter Van Sant: …the value of the gym, the value of the home?

Ramon Sosa: She had — yeah, she — she had everything already figured out.

Ramon immediately contacted police, but was told nothing could be done based only on conversations with an angry wife, as threatening as they sounded.

Mundo: The sheriff’s department needed more. They needed more evidence.

So the two old boxing buddies came up with a plan: they would launch their own sting operation. Using his street smarts, Mundo would pretend to hire a hit man. He’d send texts to this fictitious killer with details about the hit — details he’d share with Lulu.

Mundo: She needs to see that I’m goin’ back and forth with somebody.

Ramon and Mundo bought two disposable cell phones. Little did Lulu know that the target, her own husband, was holding that second phone.

Mundo: And the phone he’s gonna use to play his own hit man.

Peter Van Sant: Play his own hit man?

Mundo: Yes, sir.

Ramon Sosa: I started stressin’ because, you know, here we are, me and Mundo, doing this amateur investigation or undercover investigation. I don’t know what I’m doing.

But Mundo did. He started recording his daily conversations with Lulu:

LULU SOSA: Mundo? MUNDO: What’s up Lulu? MUNDO: They just want to know based on what you’re offering … To know you are serious that you want him killed. LULU SOSA: Yes, yes, yes. Definitely. That they do it? They should do it. I don’t give a damn. That I’m going to pay? I’m going to pay.

As the days passed, both men worried Lulu might have another hit man waiting in the wings.

Mundo: My thing was, what if her patience runs out? You know, Ramon ends up dead? Or what if her patience runs out and I end up dead?

Ramon told no one about what he and Mundo were up to, and living in fear over what Lulu might be up to took its toll. He started carrying a gun.

Ramon Sosa: I’d be at a stoplight and – and — and, you know, I would put the gun in between my legs. You know, looking left and right the whole time at a light.

Ramon could not even escape his fear at night.

Peter Van Sant: And you’re in bed. Where’s the gun?

Ramon Sosa: Underneath my pillow, loaded.

So Mundo kept the pretend negotiations on track, acting as the middleman between the fake hit man and Lulu.

Mundo: She’s like, “Well, tell ’em I’m offering the white truck. Tell ’em I’m offering ’em jewelry. Tell ’em I’m offering ’em, you know, this much money.”

All this time, Ramon and Lulu were still living under the same roof. On June 9, 2015, weeks before Mundo overheard Lulu’s threat, police had been called to the Sosa house. Lulu’s divorce attorney says there was argument between Lulu’s son and Ramon over a truck, which Lulu’s son recorded on his cell phone:

An argument between Lulu’s son and Ramon over a truck was recorded on Lulu’s son’s his cell phone: Montgomery County Constable’s Office