Former Bulldog Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Former Mississippi State QB and current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. The award acknowledges players’ exceptional community endeavors off the field. Prescott created Faith Fight Finish (FFF) which focuses on cancer research, mental health, and suicide prevention.

He also raised $1 million to improve police training and address systemic racism. Since he won the award, a $250,000 donation will be given to a charity of his choice.