BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Burnsville City Clerk is accused of shopping on the town’s dime.

Jilison Lynn Lee is charged with embezzlement.

The state Auditor’s office made the arrest and served a demand of just over $1,100.

That amount includes interest and investigative costs.

Lee is accused of making personal purchases with a city credit card.

The alleged theft took place from January 2013 until February 2015.

She has repaid some of the money.