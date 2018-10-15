Former CIA acting director on possible punishment in Saudi missing journalist case

The president said Saudi Arabia’s government deserves “severe punishment” if it killed Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. The Saudi-born journalist vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey nearly two weeks ago. Former CIA acting director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the investigation.

