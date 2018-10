OXFORD (WCBI – A former Kossuth coach is set to plead guilty to a federal sex crime.



30 year old Micah Wilbanks will be in court October 25th to change his plea on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Wilbanks was indicted in May just days after it was discovered he had been secretly videotaping girls in the basketball locker rooms.

Federal guidelines call for a minimum 15 year sentence on the charges.