Former Columbus choir director found guilty of child sex crime

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus choir director was found guilty of a child sex crime.

Lowndes County jurors returned the decision late Thurdsay afternoon against Michael Jackson.

- Advertisement -

He was arrested in February 2014 and charged with Exploitation of a Child.

Prosecutors say Jackson sent sexually explicit text messages to a Columbus High student.

The student’s mother filed the original report.

Jackson was fired from the Columbus Municipal School District.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning.