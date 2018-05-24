Former Columbus choir director found guilty of child sex crime

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus choir director was found guilty of a child sex crime.
Lowndes County jurors returned the decision late Thurdsay afternoon against Michael Jackson.
He was arrested in February 2014 and charged with Exploitation of a Child.
Prosecutors say Jackson sent sexually explicit text messages to a Columbus High student.
The student’s mother filed the original report.
Jackson was fired from the Columbus Municipal School District.
Sentencing is scheduled for Friday morning.