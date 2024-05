Former Columbus City Councilman Bill Gavin passes away

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Columbus City Councilman Bill Gavin has passed away.

Gavin served as Ward 6 Councilman and Vice Mayor.

He served from 2009 until 2021 on the city council.

Gavin died at his home Monday after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

