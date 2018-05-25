Former Columbus High choir director sentenced for sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus High School Choir director will spend 7 years in prison.

A Lowndes County jury found Michael Jackson guilty Thursday afternoon of Exploitation of a Child.

The judge sentenced him to 12 years with five suspended.

He’ll be on probation for five years after his release and has to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say Jackson sent sexually explicit text messages to a Columbus High student.

He was arrested in February 2014.

Jackson was fired from the Columbus Municipal School District.

The student’s mother filed the original report.