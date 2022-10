Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away.

George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001.

He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city.

Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative.

Wade was 90 years old.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe, Louisiana.

