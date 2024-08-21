Former Columbus Police Chief Joe St. John dies

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Columbus Police Chief Joe St. John has passed away.

An escort was given for St. John Wednesday morning.

St. John was the police chief from 2007 until 2011.

He came to Columbus from the Newport News, Virginia Police Department.

St. John’s law enforcement career spanned nearly three decades.

After being fired by the Columbus City Council, St. John became an entrepreneur.

He also worked in marketing and reporting.

St. John passed away after a lengthy illness.

Lowndes Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.

