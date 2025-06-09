Former Corinth School Superintendent indicted on felony charge

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A former Corinth School District Superintendent has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Lee Childress has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an investigation into a middle school teacher accused of using student images to create AI-generated explicit child images.

Alcorn County authorities arrested Edward Lee Childress on a felony charge of hindering prosecution.

Former teacher Wilson Frederick Jones was also taken into custody on a three-count felony indictment for allegedly depicting a child in sexual conduct.

Both indictments were issued by an Alcorn County Grand Jury.

