Former Deputy arrested for allegedly DUI in Oktibbeha Co.

crime cop car

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County deputy was arrested for allegedly DUI.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed Crystal Howse was arrested for DUI 1st, a misdemeanor, in Oktibbeha County.

The arrest happened Wednesday, February 26.

Sheriff Shank Phelps told WCBI Howse is no longer with the sheriff’s department but could not comment further on personnel matters.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.