Former director pleads guilty to federal misuse of funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Mississippi Department of Human Services Director pleaded guilty to state and federal charges of misusing welfare funds.

John Davis pleaded guilty to two federal charges and 18 charges from the state of Mississippi.

All center around fraud from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF program.

Davis is accused of directing money to friends that ran programs throughout the state.

He is one of six others indicted in the case.

Under a plea agreement with Hinds County prosecutors Davis will not serve a sentence longer than the prison term he will be given in federal court. He will also go to federal prison and not state prison.

Davis will be under house arrest until he is officially sentenced in February.

This is considered the state’s largest welfare scheme, involving millions of dollars.

