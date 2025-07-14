48-year-old man behind bars for DUI in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – On Thursday, July 10, A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 6, near F.D Buddy East Parkway, and pulled a Chevrolet Impala over.

During this traffic stop, the deputy noticed that the driver was impaired.

The driver of this vehicle was a 48-year-old Eddie Lewis Hillard junior from Oxford.

Hillard was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center without incident and was charged with DUI 3rd.

Hillard has two past DUI convictions in the state of Mississippi within the last five years.

He later appeared in front of a Lafayette County Justice court judge, who set Hillard’s bond at $5000.

He is currently being held on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.