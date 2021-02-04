OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the third time in 15 months, a former employee has filed suit against Oktibbeha County Road Manager Hal Baggett and against the county itself.

All three lawsuits were filed on behalf of former road department employees.

The suits allege discrimination and verbal abuse and even physical injury.

This is not the first time the county has faced complaints against Baggett. In October of 2018, then board members suspended Baggett after reviewing complaints from employees.

At the time he was sent home for two days without pay.

Baggett served as road manager in Lowndes County until he resigned from that job in 2001.