Former Florida DE Princely Umanmielen on playing for Ole Miss: ‘Feel like I’m actually getting developed here’

When Ole Miss football lost to No. 1 Georgia in Athens last season, head coach Lane Kiffin said there was a strength, speed and size difference on the defensive lines. Fast forward a few months later and the Rebels have the top-ranked transfer class according to 247Sports. One of those additions is former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen. He had seven sacks for the Gators last season and while he makes the Rebels better, Umanmielen says Ole Miss was a great spot to develop.

“Coach Lou (Spanos) and (Randall) Joyner are really on me about the little things. Coach Lou goes through the progressions of the drops and routes and when I have to go into coverage. When I was at Florida, they would just tell me to drop and I had to figure things out on my own,” Umanmielen said. “Here, they go really in-depth and I feel like I’m actually getting developed.”