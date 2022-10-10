Former Governor Phil Bryant faces subpoena for welfare fraud scandal

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Former Governor Phil Bryant is facing a subpoena related to the Brett Favre scandal.

The NFL Hall of Famer is caught up in a civil suit over an alleged multimillion-dollar welfare fraud scandal.

Attorneys for the defendant say they want to see communications between the ex-governor and athlete.

The state is suing Austin Smith, nephew of former MDHS director Jon Davis, for the return of more than $425,000.

It is also accusing Favre of pressuring a company in which he was invested to seek nonprofit money.

