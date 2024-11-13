Former ICC advisor pleads guilty to embezzlement

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former advisor for a student organization at Itawamba Community College has admitted to taking money from the group.

Robin Lowe plead guilty to one count of embezzlement in Itawamba County Circuit Court.

Lowe was an advisor to the Phi Theta Kappa honor roll society at ICC. She used money from the organization for her personal use.

Lowe was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 19 years suspended. She was ordered to pay just over 1,500 in fines.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.