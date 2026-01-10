Former Interim mayor of Weir to stand trial in Webster Co.

WATHALL, Miss. (WCBI) – The former, interim mayor of Weir Trades City Hall for the Webster County Courthouse on Monday.

Douglas Atkinson, who also served as an alderman for the town of Weir, is set to stand trial in Webster County Circuit Court on a charge of computer luring of a minor.

Atkinson was arrested last June on a warrant out of both Choctaw and Webster counties.

At the time, law enforcement seized evidence, including internet history and hard drives.

